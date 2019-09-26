Nick Calathes: I will probably stop playing for national team after 2020

The Panathinaikos point guard said he would take part in the Olympic qualifiers

Nick Calathes, the Greek national basketball team’s playmaker, revealed in an interview with sports site gazetta.gr that he would most likely be retiring from the national team after the summer of 2020 and Greece’s efforts to advance to the Olympic Games.

The Panathinaikos player defended the current coach Thanasis Skourtopoulos after the failure of the team in the recent World Cup in China, despite Greece being dubbed as one the favourites for a medal.

The 30-year-old point guard explained that regardless of whether Greece qualified for the Olympics he had decided to hang up his jersey at the end of the Olympic qualifiers.

Calathes defenced coach Skourtopoulos, stressing the blame for Greece’s disqualification in the World Cup lay on the shoulders of the players themselves and not the coach.