Nick Calathes wins MVP award for 3rd year in a row

Panathinaikos BC captain Nick Calathes was voted MVP for the third year in a row in the Greek Basketball League.

The leader of the Greens swept all the trophies, as he has already won the Greek championship and Cup in last season.

The international playmaker was voted by the coaches, fans, journalists and fellow athletes as the most valuable player in the league.

In the 21 games he played in the regular season, Calathes had 8.7 points, 7.19 assists, and 3.33 rebounds, while in 6 playoff matches he averaged 14 points, 11.67 assists, and 3.83 rebounds.

The Greens’ captain also led in the assists category with a total of 151 in the regular season and 70 in the playoffs.

Calathes thanked those who voted for him and promised to continue to play well.