Nick Kyrgios ‘explodes’ at Cincinnati Open final – Smashes two rackets in dressing room (video)

The commentators said he seemed to have spat toward the umpire

Nick Kyrgios meltdowns are commonplace, but Wednesday’s display at the Cincinnati Open might have been the worst yet.

The Australian tennis player known better for his outbursts than his game repeatedly lashed out at chair umpire Fergus Murphy during a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 loss to Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

The conflict reportedly started over the shot clock when Murphy referenced Kyrgios’s pace of play during the second set.

“Why do I always have problems with this potato in the chair?” Kyrgios said of the Irish umpire.

Kyrgios continued to berate Murphy, eventually earning a court violation for saying: “Every time I play, he’s doing some stupid s—, every time.”

After being docked a point before the third set, Kyrgios called for a bathroom break. He took two rackets off the court, where ESPN cameras remained trained on him.

