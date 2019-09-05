Nicki Minaj announces retirement to have a family

Nicki Minaj has stated she’s retiring from music altogether to have a family. The 36-year-old rapper, known for hits like Anaconda, Starships and Super Bass, made the surprise announcement on Twitter – with little indication to whether she means it. Posting on Twitter, Nicki wrote: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have a family. I know you guys are happy now. ‘To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.’

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

If true, it’s especially surprising considering she previously teased a fifth album on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, stating a ‘dope’ executive producer was attached to it. She also released new single MEGATRON earlier this year, which was believed to be an indicator a new album was on the way. Metro.co.uk has reached out to Nicki’s reps for clarification.

