Nicki Minaj announces retirement to have a family

Author: Thema Newsroom

The 36-year-old rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter

Related Stories

Nicki Minaj has stated she’s retiring from music altogether to have a family. The 36-year-old rapper, known for hits like Anaconda, Starships and Super Bass, made the surprise announcement on Twitter – with little indication to whether she means it. Posting on Twitter, Nicki wrote: ‘I’ve decided to retire & have a family. I know you guys are happy now. ‘To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, X in the box – cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.’

 

 

If true, it’s especially surprising considering she previously teased a fifth album on her Beats 1 show Queen Radio, stating a ‘dope’ executive producer was attached to it. She also released new single MEGATRON earlier this year, which was believed to be an indicator a new album was on the way. Metro.co.uk has reached out to Nicki’s reps for clarification.

metro.co.uk

 

Tags With: