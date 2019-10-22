Nicki Minaj marries convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty

The couple tied the knot less than a year after their romance began

Nicki Minaj has announced that she’s married her partner, convicted sex offender Kenneth Petty.

The rapper and her beau, who has been convicted of manslaughter and registered as a sex offender, have tied the knot less than a year after their romance began.

She’s long referred to him as her “husband”, but she announced last night that it’s official by telling the world she’s changed her name.

Nicki, 36, whose real name was Onika Tanya Maraj, took to Instagram to share a video clip of a mug with the word ‘Mrs’ written on it next to a white baseball cap that said ‘Bride’, a mug that said ‘Mr’ and a black cap that reads ‘Groom’.

She captioned it: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19”

After announcing her new name and the date she became Mrs Petty, Nicki’s fans and famous friends rushed to congratulate her.

more at mirror.co.uk