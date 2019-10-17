Nicki Minaj says she can wait to have kids, but is practicing three times a night! (photos)

Nicki Minaj is preparing to say “I do” with fiance Kenneth Petty, but the rapper says she is rushing to have children but she is practicing the process of making them…A LOT.

Minaj spoke to ET at the launch of her new fashion line, Fendi Prints On, and she gave details of her upcoming wedding and relationship.

Nicki discussed how she has been thinking about starting a family, but admitted it will be a little while before she pulls the trigger. But there is a silver lining…

“We practice all the time, like, you know, three times a night,” she told the outlet.

“At first I was like, ‘I want it now. I want it now.’ And then I started thinking if I want it right, right now or if I want to wait another year because I have a couple things that I have to do,” she explained.

Nicki and Kenneth obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles and must tie the knot within a few months of receiving it.

She explained, “I just have to wait until my pastor that I love comes and does it for us. The big wedding and all that stuff, that will happen, but just not at this moment.”

