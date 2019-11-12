Nicki Minaj says she won’t post on Instagram anymore after they remove Likes

“Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life”

Nicki Minaj is apparently getting off the gram if they remove her likes. Earlier this week, the company announced that it will start testing a feature in the United States that will hide likes from showing on certain accounts.

“I’m not posting on IG after this week cuz they removing the likes,” she wrote on Twitter. “Hmmmm what should I get into now? Think of all the time I’ll have with my new life.”

The testing will be rolled out only for a select group of users beginning next week, so Nicki may be speaking too soon. Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri recently spoke on the initiative with Wired’s Arielle Pardes and actor Tracee Ellis Ross saying that “it’s about young people.”

