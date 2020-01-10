Nicki Minaj wax figure sparks major backlash (photo)

Nicki Minaj wax figure is the latest black celebrity likeness to get thumbs-down from fans: “Looks nothing like her”

On Tuesday, a Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany unveiled its newest exhibit, featuring a sculpture depicting Nicki Minaj — and leaving many of the singer’s fans underwhelmed.

But while the latest unveiling has inspired heaps of criticism, here’s the irony: Minaj already gushed over the figure — more than four years ago.

The wax figure had previously debuted, in August of 2015, at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. The faux Minaj is supposed to show the rapper in a still from her “Anaconda” music video. This week, her sculpture was reportedly moved to Germany only because “the museum loans statues out frequently to mix up the attractions at its various locations.”

Minaj took to Instagram with her approval back in 2015, using a slew of hearts and heart-eyes emojis. And, according to TMZ, at least, when the figure was first unveiled, the rapper said that “she loved it and couldn’t wait to see it in person.”

Read more: yahoo