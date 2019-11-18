Nicolas Cage to play Nicolas Cage in upcoming Meta Movie!

Nicolas Cage has played every role under the sun except himself, and that’s about to change with reports of a wild new project

From a flaming Marvel motorcyclist antihero in “Ghost Rider” to a rock-bottom alcoholic in “Leaving Las Vegas” to Charlie Kaufman and his made-up twin in “Adaptation,” Nicolas Cage has played seemingly every role under the sun. But there’s one role he hasn’t played, and it could be his biggest one yet: himself.

According to new reports, Nicolas Cage is in final talks to play Nicolas Cage in an upcoming meta movie titled “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” which could easily double as the title of the Academy Award-winning actor’s memoir. Lionsgate is also in final negotiations to scoop up the project, allegedly beating out other high-profile bidders including HBO Max and Paramount (as first reported in The Hollywood Reporter).

The plot details so far for “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” are the most Nicolas Cage thing ever, and Cage’s representatives told IndieWire that the description as reported is “mostly accurate” but that Cage’s role is “different.” More specific details remain under wraps as deals for the movie get finished up.

