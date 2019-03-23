Nicolas Maduro will convert to Islam: Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that during his meeting with Nicolas Maduro last year, the Venezuelan President told him that he may convert to Islam.

Speaking at Alaaddin Keykubat University in Alanya, Cavusoglu recalled that after his talks with Maduro in Caracas in September 2018, he showed him a video of the Turkish Foreign Minister’s meeting with actors from “the Resurrection: Ertugrul”, a television series which focuses on the history of the Ottoman Empire.

Cavusoglu specifically mentioned Maduro’s positive reaction to the movie, citing the Venezuelan President as saying that “these TV series tell the story of real Islam” and that thanks to the show, he will embrace Islam “someday”.

source: sputniknews.com