Nicolas Pepe signs with Arsenal becoming the most expensive African player

The Ivorian player scored 22 goals in the French league last season

Ivorian Nicolas Pepe has completed his move to Arsenal, becoming the English club’s record signing in the process, as well as the most expensive transfer of an African player. The Gunners forked out €80 million.

The 24-year-old took Ligue 1 by storm last season, netting 22 times and providing 11 assists to catch the eye of several top clubs – but it is the Gunners who won the race for his signature.

Pepe, who becomes the Gunners’ fourth signing of the summer, moved to the Emirates after an exceptional season in France during which time he scored 23 goals in 41 appearances.

He penned a five-year deal with the north Londoners after passing a medical earlier this week.

Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton had all been interested in the Ivorian before Arsenal tabled a £73million offer to seal the deal.

source: talksport.com