Nicosia condemns Turkey for attempting to annex Cyprus’ occupied areas

The Republic of Cyprus condemns Turkey for attempting to annex the occupied areas of Cyprus, Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides told members of the House Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry, he said, has prepared a paper which was circulated to all heads of Cyprus’ diplomatic missions abroad, in order to convey it to foreign governments.

The paper refers inter alia to the increase of the illegal settlers through granting so-called citizenship, the increase of islamic influence with 300 mosques, the religious schools, the educational reforms which introduce an islamic type of education in the Turkish Cypriot community “which is obviously secular”, the economic protocols, or the attempts to change the so-called “judicial system”.

Source: cna.org.cy