Nigel Farage ally & millionaire backer Arron Banks warns him he has 48 hours to “save Brexit”

His warning comes after Mr Farage earlier this week staged a climbdown from his vow to fight 600 seats in the general election

Nigel Farage has been warned he has just 48 hours to “save Brexit” by his long-time ally and millionaire backer Arron Banks.

Mr Banks urged the Brexit Party leader to pull candidates in marginal seats he “can’t win” and go for the “40 or so Labour seats where the Tories haven’t got a hope”.

His warning comes after Mr Farage earlier this week staged a climbdown from his vow to fight 600 seats in the general election by promising to give 317 sitting Conservative MPs a free ride. But Mr Farage was told to “go further”.

Mr Banks said: “There are 48 hours to save Brexit and save the country from a Corbyn government… Nigel has remade the Conservative Party in his own image, the Conservative Party is the Brexit Party.”

