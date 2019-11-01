Nigel Farage lays out conditions for pact with Boris Johnson before revealing if Brexit Party will stand against Tories

On Thursday, Mr Farage said he would be “right behind” Mr Johnson if the prime minister ditched his exit plan and instead opted for a no-deal Brexit

Nigel Farage is set to reveal whether his party will field candidates against Conservative MPs at the general election, as he offered to support Boris Johnson if the prime minister abandons his “dreadful” Brexit deal.

In a move that could have a major bearing on the outcome of the election, the Brexit Party leader will announce his party’s strategy at an event in Westminster on Friday amid speculation that it could stand aside in areas represented by Eurosceptic Tory MPs.

Reports suggest that some senior figures in the Brexit Party are “fighting hard” to persuade Mr Farage to field as few as 20 candidates and focus the party’s efforts on unseating Labour MPs in Leave-voting areas.

But speaking while interviewing Donald Trump for LBC radio, he hinted that he would not support the Tories unless this condition was met.

