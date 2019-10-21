Nigel Farage pleads with Eurosceptics to reject Boris Johnson’s “reheated” deal

Mr Farage withdrew his offer of an electoral pact with Brexiteer Tories, and urged them not to “crack” by offering their support for the “appalling” plan

Nigel Farage has appealed to MPs to vote down Boris Johnson‘s deal in a historic Saturday sitting or risk passing an agreement that was “not Brexit“.

The Brexit Party leader dismissed Mr Johnson’s plan as a “reheated” version of Theresa May’s blueprint and warned Eurosceptic Tories that his party would “stand against” MPs who back it.

In a double-page advert in the Brexit-backing Daily Telegraph, Mr Farage also fired off a warning to the prime minister, saying: “Sorry Boris. Your deal is not great, it’s not new – and it’s not Brexit.”

It comes as MPs prepare for a day of high drama in Westminster, where the prime minister will try to avoid being forced to delay Brexit by winning a knife-edge Commons vote on his Brexit blueprint.

Mr Farage withdrew his offer of an electoral pact with Brexiteer Tories, and urged them not to “crack” by offering their support for the “appalling” plan.

He said: “Prime minister Boris Johnson claims that he has agreed a ‘great new deal’ on Brexit with the EU. Sorry Boris. Your deal is not great, it’s not new – and it’s not Brexit.

“Mr Johnson’s plan is to reheat most of Theresa May’s appalling withdrawal agreement. Mrs May’s deal would imprison Britain under EU rules with no voice, no vote, no veto – and no way out.

“It is the sort of treaty you sign after losing a war.”

Mr Farage added: “We need a general election to clear out the Remain parliament and win a majority for a real Brexit. When that election comes, we are ready to stand against MPs who vote for a bad deal today.”

