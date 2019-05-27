Nigel Farage’s Brexit party triumphs in EP Elections

Results with 90 percent of the vote the count showed the Brexit Party winning with 31.6 percent

Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party triumphed on Sunday and the ruling Conservatives endured a historic blow in European Parliament elections in which Britain was never meant to vote.

Farage hailed the result and demanded for his Brexit Party to be included in a new round of negotiations with Brussels.

The partial results May’s Conservatives on 9.1 percent and trailing in fifth place behind the Greens in fourth on 12.1 and double the 2014 EU election outcome.

Vince Cable’s pro-EU Liberal Democrats surged to 20.3 percent from 6.7 percent in 2014 and were well ahead of the 14.1 percent of the main opposition party Labour Party of socialist Jeremy Corbyn.

source: AFP