Nigel Farage’s dramatic final speech at the European Parliament ahead of the Brexit vote (video)

In a demonstration of what the EU considers as “democracy” and “freedom of speech” Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage’s microphone was cut off by Mairead McGuinness inside the European Parliament on January 29 after he stood and waved a British flag ahead of Brexit Day.

“I know you’re going to miss us”, Farage said. “I know you want to ban our national flags, but we’re going to wave you goodbye”, Farage added before standing up with fellow Brexit Party members who waved small British flags.

McGuinness, an Irish MEP and the vice president of the European Parliament, cut off Farage’s microphone and said, “If you disobey the rules, you get cut off. Could we please remove the flags?”

Farage then said, “Well that’s it – it’s all over!” to applause and cheers from his fellow Brexit Party members.

“Resume your seats, put your flags away – you’re leaving” McGuinness responded and disrespectfully added “and take them with you if you are leaving now”.

Members of the European Parliament were gathered to deliver statements before a vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement.

MEPs were saying goodbye to their UK colleagues ahead of “Brexit Day” on January 31. A transition period is due to end on December 31, 2020.

The departure follows an extended period of negotiations that stemmed from a public vote in June 2016. Around 52 percent of British voters opted to leave the European Union.

Watch the final speech of the Nigel Farage were he makes an interesting sums up of the EU & the Brexit case.

Source: yahoo, LBC