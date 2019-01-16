Nike releases self-lacing smart shoes! (video)

Nike provided a glimpse of what the future of footwear could look like by introducing the first self-lacing smart basketball shoe on Tuesday.

The Adapt BB, priced at $350, does more than just lace itself. Using a power lacing system called Fit Adapt, users can adjust to find the perfect fit whether it’s manually or digitally, using the Nike Adapt mobile app. A custom motor and gear train tighten or loosen to customize to your foot.

For Nike, this opens a new world of smart data insights into athletes’ workouts. For athletes, it represents a new era and way they interact with sneakers.

