Nike Vaporfly: “Faster” running shoes will be allowed, World Athletics chiefs say

“As we enter the Olympic year, we don’t believe we can rule out shoes that have been generally available for a considerable period of time”

Athletes will be allowed to continue wearing controversial running shoes that can provide significantly better times, World Athletics (WA) has said.

Six months before the Tokyo Olympics, WA has decided to permit distance runners to use Nike Vaporflys, but it has banned the prototype Nike Alphafly shoes worn by Eliud Kipchoge to run the first sub-two hour marathon in October.

Athletes wearing the style of footwear, including Nike’s latest Vaporfly, which the manufacturer claims help improve performance by up to 4%, took 31 of 36 top-three finishes in major marathons last year.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said: “As we enter the Olympic year, we don’t believe we can rule out shoes that have been generally available for a considerable period of time.

“But we can draw a line by prohibiting the use of shoes that go further than what is currently on the market while we investigate further.”

Read more: Sky News