No deal in the EuroWorking Group for the main home of borrowers

The Athens-Brussels teleconferencing talks on the framework for the protection of the main home of borrowers, which will succeed that of the Katselis law that ended last month, were unsuccessful.

The EuroWorking Group (EWG) yesterday dealt little with the government’s plan because the technical discussions with the institutions have not been completed.

But even without an agreement, Athens claims it will submit its draft to the Parliament today unilaterally, to be voted by Thursday or Friday at the latest. The Greek government had claimed they would do the same last Friday, but they didn’t and it may have to wait again until Friday, April 5th, when the Eurogroup meets in Bucharest.

If, however, the government moves forward with this, it will be an indicator as to if it prefers to get the one-billion-Euro installment at the time to confirm the narrative of a smooth return to the markets, or if it thinks the political time until the election ends and chooses a head-on collision with Brussels.