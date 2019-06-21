“No explanation”: Flying objects over Kansas City leave locals suspecting aliens (photos)

Several calls were made about two strange orbs floating over Kansas City International Airport

Flying objects over Kansas City on Thursday night sparked the interest of locals and — for a while — had stumped people looking for answers.

KMBC 9 in Kansas City said on Twitter it had fielded “several calls” regarding two strange orbs floating over Kansas City International Airport.

❓ We’ve taken several calls in our newsroom about these two orbs spotted in the Kansas City sky tonight. This picture was taken near KCI Airport. @NWSKansasCity pic.twitter.com/fz4kGTIk1h — KMBC (@kmbc) June 21, 2019

We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City. — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 21, 2019

