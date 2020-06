Greece intends to move on the basis of the list compiled by the EU

A meeting under the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was held today at the Maximos Palace, ahead of the country’s opening to tourism on July 1st.

It was decided that in the case of third countries, outside the European Union, Greece intends to move on the basis of the list compiled by the EU, while until July 15th direct flights from the United Kingdom and Sweden will not be allowed.