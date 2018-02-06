No joke! Boob strap cafe to open in Japan! (photos)

You know the annoyance of the strap of a bag or a seatbelt separating your breasts into two distinct mountains? Well, it turns out some people are really into that. They think it’s sexy. Who knew? Over in Japan, the slashing in half of breasts is called paisura, a mashup of the words oppai (for boobs) and surasshu (referring to ‘slash’). It’s a noted concept that many observers really enjoy, caused by any kind of strap creating a diagonal line across and between the breasts, making them appear more prominent. And of course, when there’s something people enjoy, it gets made into a cafe.



The paisura cafe will be a popup, so it won’t be around for ever, and is the work of Muchi Cafe, which has previously run events involving women wearing little clothing.

Muchi Cafe have announced that the popup will arrive in Tokyo on 25 March, with four seatings made up of 90 minutes. The details of the cafe haven’t been confirmed (will there be paisura-themed food? Little meringues with a chocolate slash?), but we imagine it’ll involve models walking around with fabric tied between their breasts.

We do hope there’ll be more to it than just an excuse for people to stare at boobs, such as a lecture on seatbelt design or all manner of breast-themed cakes, but we’re not filled with optimism. If you do happen to be in Tokyo in March and have an intense need to celebrate boobs being squished by a bit of fabric, the cafe will be held at a yet to be revealed location near Shinjuku.

source: metro.co.uk