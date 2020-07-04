“No justice, no booty”: Strippers strike against racism (photos)

With chants of “no justice, no booty” a group of strippers in patent platform boots marched through the city of Portland. Holding signs that read, ‘Hire Black strippers, tip Black strippers’, and ‘No reform, no perform’, they were striking in protest against racial discrimination in Oregon’s strip clubs.

Organised by activist group, the Haymarket Pole Collective, the demonstration was one of two weekly rallies that have been held since June 19, as part of the PDX Stripper Strike, bringing together dancers, DJs, bartenders, managers, and strip club owners.

source dazeddigital.com

No justice, no booty. I’m at #PDXstripperstrike where folks are demanding equal time for dancers of color. pic.twitter.com/h89ySNASYa — Samantha Swindler (@editorswindler) June 24, 2020