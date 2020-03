No migrant arrivals reported in the last 24 hours

The mobilization of the Hellenic Navy & Coast Guard brings the desired results

No migrants or refugees arrived on the Greek islands in the last 24 hours, the coast guard said on Thursday.

Specifically, according to a coast guard announcement, there was no rescue operations or arrivals reported on any island of the eastern Aegean from early Wednesday until early Thursday.

It should be noted that there is a total of 53 Hellenic Navy and Coast Guard ships and vessels patrolling the eastern Aegean sea.

Source: AMNA