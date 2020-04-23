No positives for coronavirus among tests of contacts of cases in Kranidi

Deputy Minister Nikos Hardalias noted the importance of protecting the health of people with underlying conditions and the elderly

The Greek authorities announced on Thursday that all 177 people tested that have been in contact with the 150 infected people at the refugee and migrant facility in Kranidi were negative for coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Deputy Civil Protection and Crisis Management Minister Nikos Hardalias appealed to residents in the surrounding area to observe the strict quarantine and stay at home.

He noted the importance of protecting the health of people with underlying conditions and the elderly.

He also said that in the case that the virus has spread, we should make sure that the spread would not be extensive.

