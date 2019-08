“No Time To Die” is the new Bond film title

Filming continues to take place for Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role of 007

The title for the hotly-anticipated new James Bond film has been revealed to be No Time To Die.

Press Association confirmed the news on Tuesday, as filming continues to take place for Daniel Craig’s final outing in the role of 007.

Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the film is written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge who was brought on board to sprinkle her magic on the script for the 25th movie.

source dailymail.co.uk