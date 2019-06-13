No Trams and Metro in Athens on Friday

There will be no Athens Metro services in Athens on Friday from 12:00 midday until 18:00 due to worker’s union assemblies.
There will be also no tram services from 10:00 to 14:00 the same day due to a Tram Drivers’ Association general assembly.
