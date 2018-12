No trolleybuses in Athens for 3h (12pm-3pm) due to strike

There will be no trolleybuses in Athens between 12 pm and 3 pm on Wednesday after the workers decided to go on a 3-hour work stoppage.

Vehicles are expected to gradually stop their routes at 11.00 am and restart serving commuters at around 4 pm or later.

The work stoppage was decided after the ILPAP Employees’ Association convened in an Extraordinary General Meeting to discuss the amendment of the transport project. All other means of transportation will be running properly.