No wonder Rosanna was proclaimed one of the hottest girls at Florida Uni (photos)

he is a fitness model, blogger, a social media personality and a barwoman. Rosanna Cecconi was born and raised in Chicago and now lives in Florida. Her fellow students at the university had proclaimed her as one of the hottest girls at Florida University for three years in a row.

You will bump into her at Gainesville, Florida, and the Swamp, Oak Restaurant and White Buffalo restaurants, where she works as a bartender to graduate from College of Business in Warrington where she is studying marketing (she is graduating in 2019).