Nordic countries to hold off resumption of AstraZeneca vaccination until next week

Despite the European Medicines Agency (EMA) deemed the AstraZeneca jab safe and effective to use on Thursday evening, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark will not resume vaccination with it and Oxford University vaccines against Covid disease.

All three Nordic countries have said they will reconsider the European Medicines Agency’s decision that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks associated with it, according to Euronews.

Their decisions run counter to the stance taken by most European countries that said they planned to restart vaccinations with the AstraZeneca injection formula today, following a statement from the European Medicines Agency.

Norway said it would take some time and we will update its decision at the end of next week, while Swedish authorities announced they hoped that next week they would be able to decide how to make better use of this vaccine in the future.

In Denmark, health authorities said there had been cases of severe but rare thrombosis following vaccinations with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 injection and that they would reconsider the European Medicines Agency evaluation in the coming days.

