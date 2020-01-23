North Carolina shelter makes hilarious adoption ad for “World’s Worst Cat”: “She’s just a jerk”!

“She pretends like she wants you to pet her and love on her. As soon as you pick her up, she starts growling. She will swat you. She’s just all-out awful”

An animal rescue has created a hilariously honest adoption ad in hopes that someone would take the “world’s worst cat” off their hands.

The Mitchell County Animal Rescue in Spruce Pine, North Carolina captured pet lovers’ attention on Wednesday when they posted a cheeky adoption notice for Perdita, a domestic short hair mix that they say is “not for the faint of heart.”

“Perdita, we thought she was sick, turns out she’s just a jerk,” the organization captioned photos of the feline shared on Facebook.

In the posting, the rescue wrote that Perdita likes “staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again,” “lurking in dark corners” and “fooling shelter staff into thinking she’s sick.”

