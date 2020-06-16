North Korea “blows up” its liaison office with the South after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened military action against Seoul

Explosion heard and smoke seen rising from border city of Kaesong

North Korea has reportedly blown up its joint liaison office with the South after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened military action against Seoul.

An explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the North Korean border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Citing unspecified sources, Yonhap said the smoke was near the joint industrial complex where the North-South liaison office is located.

See Also:

Majority of Greeks support military response against Turkey – poll

The explosion came three days after Kim Yo Jung, the sister of the North Korean leader, repeated an earlier threat by saying Seoul will soon witness the collapse of the ‘useless’ inter-Korean liaison office.