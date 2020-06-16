North Korea “blows up” its liaison office with the South after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened military action against Seoul

North Korea has reportedly blown up its joint liaison office with the South after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened military action against Seoul.
An explosion was heard and smoke seen rising from the North Korean border city of Kaesong on Tuesday, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.
Citing unspecified sources, Yonhap said the smoke was near the joint industrial complex where the North-South liaison office is located.
Majority of Greeks support military response against Turkey – poll
The explosion came three days after Kim Yo Jung, the sister of the North Korean leader, repeated an earlier threat by saying Seoul will soon witness the collapse of the ‘useless’ inter-Korean liaison office.
The apparent destruction of the joint office, which was opened in 2018 to help the North and South communicate, appears to ratchet tensions further between the two sides amid stalled nuclear negotiations with the US.
Read more: daily mail