North Korea displays military power in parade (photos)

Apr, 15 2017 Author: Thema Newsroom

Celebrations of 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung’s birth

Related

North Korea celebrated the 105th anniversary of Kim Il Sung’s birth, North Korea’s founder, in a customary grandiose display on Saturday afternoon.
Troop formations, missile displays, and armored vehicles rolled through the massive Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, as the country’s current leader, Kim Jong Un, perched on the balcony and gave the occasional nod and salute to thousands of his subjects below.
April 15, also known as the “Day of the Sun,” remains significant for the reclusive nation — not only to celebrate its deified founder, but for the opportunity to show the world a glimpse of its military power and the latest technological advances in its arsenal.
One of the debuts included the Pukkuksong-2 SLBM, a submarine-launched ballistic missile, loaded on trucks, according to Reuters.
The parade comes amid rising tensions between North Korea and the rest of the world, after a week-long series of spats directed toward the US, and a looming possibility of the nation’s sixth nuclear test. A carrier strike group led by USS Carl Vinson made its way toward North Korea, in addition to a WC-135 “nuke-sniffer” being deployed to neighboring Japan.
source: businessinsider.com

People walk past a television screen broadcasting live footage of a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung and showing North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R), at a railway station in Seoul on April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on April 15 saluted as ranks of goose-stepping soldiers followed by tanks and other military hardware paraded in Pyongyang for a show of strength with tensions mounting over his nuclear ambitions. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je

People watch a television news broadcasting live footage of a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung, at a railway station in Seoul on April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on April 15 saluted as ranks of goose-stepping soldiers followed by tanks and other military hardware paraded in Pyongyang for a show of strength with tensions mounting over his nuclear ambitions. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je

People walk past a television screen broadcasting live footage of a parade to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung, at a railway station in Seoul on April 15, 2017. North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on April 15 saluted as ranks of goose-stepping soldiers followed by tanks and other military hardware paraded in Pyongyang for a show of strength with tensions mounting over his nuclear ambitions. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je

A woman walks past a television screen broadcasting live footage of a ceremony to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-Sung, at a railway station in Seoul on April 15, 2017. North Korea's military forces were massed in Pyongyang on April 15 for a show of strength by leader Kim Jong-Un as tensions mount over his nuclear ambitions. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je

Tags With: