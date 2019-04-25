North Korea gave US $2M hospital bill over care of American Otto Warmbier!

The U.S. received a $2 million hospital bill in 2017 from the North Korean government for the care of American Otto Warmbier, who fell into a coma for unknown reasons while he was imprisoned in the country, according to a report.

Pyongyang authorities insisted the U.S. envoy sent to retrieve the University of Virginia student sign a pledge to pay the bill before allowing Warmbier’s comatose body to return to the United States, the Washington Post reported Thursday.

Citing two people familiar with the situation, the Post reported the envoy signed an agreement to pay the medical bill on instructions from President Trump. However, it is unclear if the Trump administration ultimately paid the bill, which was sent to the Treasury Department. Sources told Bloomberg that the U.S. did not pay North Korea the money they demanded in the bill.

