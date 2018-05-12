North Korea to publicly close nuclear test site on May 23-25, invites journalists

Journalists from other nations, including China, Russia, South Korea, the UK and the US, will be invited to cover the event

North Korea will openly dismantle its nuclear test site around May 23-25, state media said. Pyongyang has invited foreign journalists, including those from the US, to cover the event.

The dismantling will involve collapsing all tunnels with explosions and blocking their entrances. All observation facilities, research buildings, and security posts will be removed, KCNA reported.

The news follows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s historic meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in earlier this month, which saw the two agree on progress towards a denuclearized peninsula. It also comes one month before Kim is due to meet with US President Donald Trump in Singapore.

Source: RT