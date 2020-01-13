Northern Aegean islands to strike in protest over illegal immigration and refugee crisis

The Northern Aegean islands of Lesvos, Samos and Chios will be in total lockdown on January 22, as the local councils decided to go on a 24-hour strike in protest of the handling by the government of the refugee and illegal immigrant crisis.

In Lesvos, business owners are meeting at the Mytilene Chamber of Commerce to decide on whether to close their shops that day. On January 22 at 12 noon it was decided to hold protest rallies in all three islands at the same time.

According to the same decision on Thursday, January 23, a committee under the regional governor will visit Athens to discuss the matter with the relevant ministries.