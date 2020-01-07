“Not leaving Iraq!” Pentagon clarifies “poorly worded” US withdrawal plan sent by “mistake”

Confusion reigned at the Pentagon after the publication of a letter about withdrawal from Iraq, with the top general describing it as a “mistake” and the defense secretary saying there were no plans for a US pullout.

“There’s been no decision to leave Iraq. Period,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters at the Pentagon on Monday. He was referring to reports that the head of Combined Joint Task Force Iraq, General William H. Seely III, informed the Iraqi government of preparations to reposition the coalition forces “in due deference to the sovereignty” of Iraq.

MORE BREAKING: @thejointstaff Gen. Milley came back to brief us again after looking at the letter. “It was a mistake,” he said. Milley said it was a draft, poorly worded, and had not been signed. It was being worked w/ Iraqis. Bottom Line: US troops ARE NOT leaving, he said. https://t.co/L6wGYiVIkv — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) January 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said that the letter Seely had sent was only a draft and that releasing it was a “mistake.” The Iraqi military confirmed receiving it, however.

Milley says he was told the draft letter mistakenly suggesting US troops were leaving Iraq leaked: “It was sent over to some key Iraqi military guys to get things coordinated for air movements … it went from that guy’s hands to another guy’s hands, then it went to your hands” https://t.co/vjNLf9GEuJ — Jack Detsch (@JackDetsch_ALM) January 6, 2020

