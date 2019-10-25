Nothing to see here, just David Beckham & Courteney Cox sharing a hot tub (video-photos)

Does Chandler know about it?…

It didn’t take David Beckham long to relax into things on the set of Modern Family.

So much so that the footballer stripped off and jumped into a hot tub with none other than Courteney Cox, who he’s set to co-star with.

The former Friends star shared a pic of the moment, joking the pair were “too hot in the hot tub”.

View this post on Instagram Too hot in the hot tub! #modernfamily A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Oct 25, 2019 at 12:42pm PDT

We have to agree.

In another snap, David and Courteney are joined for a soak by Modern Family stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Eric Stonestreet.

David also shared a picture of him and Courteney reading scripts on set, which he captioned: “I met a new FRIEND today at work.”

And wife Victoria sounds very excited at the prospect of her husband appearing in the show, responding: “I can’t wait!!!!!! Kisses x”.

According to , David and Courteney will be playing themselves in the drama as they compete together in a celebrity bowling tournament.

