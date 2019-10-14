Notorious paedophile stabbed to death in British prison

One of Britain’s worst paedophiles – who abused up to 200 Malaysian children – has been stabbed to death in prison. Richard Huckle was killed in his cell at Full Sutton Prison near York, police sources said. The paedophile, from Ashford, Kent, had more than 20,000 indecent pictures and videos of his assaults. In 2016, he was given 22 life sentences after admitting 71 charges of sex abuse of children aged between six months and 12 years, between 2006 and 2014. The Sun reported that he had been stabbed to death with a makeshift blade and was found in his cell. During his trial, it emerged Huckle, a freelance photographer, awarded himself ‘Pedopoints’ for different acts of abuse against 191 youngsters.
