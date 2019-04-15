Notre Dame cathedral on fire in Paris (photos-live videos)

The fire broke out in the cathedral on Monday afternoon

Paris firefighters reported on Monday that the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral is on fire.

Some social media users turned to Twitter to share images and videos showing smoke coming out of the cathedral.

A fire started at the Notre Dame Cathedral in the centre of the French capital on Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

AFP reported citing sources that the fire could have been caused by renovation works that were underway inside the building. ​​​

Numerous photos uploaded by social media users show clouds of smoke coming out of the building.

live feed courtesy of RT France, other videos from sputnik France