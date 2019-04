The pro-Erdogan newspaper Yeni Akit had a shocking thing to say today for the disastrous fire of the Norte Dame Cathedral.

The newspaper is almost cheering the Notre Dame fire over France’s remembrance of the Armenian Genocide.

The revelation was made by the Armenian National Committee of America.

The subheading reads: “The Norte Dame Cathedral is aflame in the capital of France, which recognizes the so-called ‘Armenian Genocide'”