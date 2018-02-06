Novartis case: New Democracy claims government blatantly interfering with justice

Major Greek opposition party New Democracy (ND) accused the government of meddling in the judicial process on the “Novartis” case in a non-paper it leaked. “The only certain scandal that has so far emerged from the case is the blatant involvement of the government in the ongoing Justice investigation and the flagrant violation of the distinction of powers”, the paper underlined on the content of the Novartis case forwarded to the House of Representatives on Monday.

ND officials raised a series of questions pointing out that the involvement of political figures was not associated to FBI investigations, but was based on the depositions of “protected” witnesses that were made over the past period, none of whom appear to have any knowledge of allegations of bribes.