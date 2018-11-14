November 14: World Diabetes Day

The theme of World Diabetes Day is “The Family and Diabetes” which aims to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on the family and how to provide a support network to those who are affected by diabetes.

According to the World Diabetes Federation, over 425 million people are currently living with diabetes. In Greece today the number of diabetics exceeds 1 million patients.

This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day is “The Family and Diabetes”. The aim of World Diabetes Day theme is to raise awareness about the impact of diabetes on the family and how to provide a support network to those who are affected by diabetes. The idea is to promote the role of the family in management, prevention, care and education of diabetes.

Of the 425 million cases of diabetes all across the world, type 2 diabetes is the one which is more common. It has to be known that this type of diabetes which is largely preventable by engaging in regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. Families play a big role in terms addressing risk factors of type 2 diabetes. Thus, they should be educated about the condition and guided about ways to have a healthy lifestyle.