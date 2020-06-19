Nude cyclists take part in World Naked Bike Ride in Thessaloniki (video-photos)

They sent a message of peace, environmental safety and anti-racism

Hundreds of bicyclists (clothes optional) hopped onto their bikes in Thessaloniki and took part in the annual World Naked Bike Ride (WNBR). The event-movement, which took place in more than 70 cities around the world is a protest to “deliver a vision of a cleaner, safer, body-positive world.

With the world’s appearances varied, the central message sent out wants Thessaloniki to become bicycle-friendly.

Some participants chose to write body-painting slogans about racial discrimination, racism, the environment and the climate, sending a message of peace and protection of nature.