Nurse gets Covid-19 a week after receiving vaccine

A nurse in San Diego tested positive for Covid-19, a week after getting vaccinated. Matthew W, a 45-year-old nurse, received the Pfizer vaccine on December 18 but got infected with the virus 6 days later.

As he told ABC News San Diego affiliate KGTV the only vaccine side effect he experienced was arm soreness.

As it became known, after working a shift in the COVID-19 unit, Matthew had chills, muscle pain, and fatigue. A drive-up hospital test confirmed he was positive for COVID-19.

The scenario isn’t unexpected, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told KGTV.

Patients don’t immediately develop COVID-19 protection after being vaccinated.

“We know from the vaccine clinical trials that it’s going to take about 10 to 14 days for you to start to develop protection from the vaccine,” Ramers said.

Even after those 10 to 14 days, patients still need a second vaccine dose for full protection. “That first dose we think gives you somewhere around 50%, and you need that second dose to get up to 95%,” Ramers added.

