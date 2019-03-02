NY Police arrest 12-year-old for drawing Nazi swastikas

The boy had reportedly written swastikas and messages such as “Hail Hitler” and “No Jews Allowed”

New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy after a custodian at P.S. 139 in Queens discovered dozens of anti-Semitic graffiti written on the playground last week.

According to ABC News, swastikas and messages such as “Hail Hitler” and “No Jews Allowed” had been written in chalk outside of the school. The boy was charged with aggravated harassment and released to the custody of his mother. He hasn’t been identified by the police.

Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted a statement about the arrest, writing, “No matter the face of hate, the NYPD, partnered with the community, has ZERO tolerance.” Shea later clarified this morning that the boy was processed as a juvenile, not an adult.

