NY Police arrest man for threatening Ilhan Omar

On Friday, New York resident, 55-year-old Patrick Carlineo, was arrested for allegedly making threats against Omar’s life, according to a press release from the US Attorney’s office.

On Sunday morning, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to the arrest that when Pirro rallies people against hijabs and makes them think they “are threatening.”

“Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this,” she wrote. “Folks who imply we’re ‘bad’ for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language.

Pirro is the host of the Fox News show Justice with Judge Jeanine. On March 9, Pirro blasted Omar for questioning the loyalty of American Jews to the United States by rhetorically asking if her Muslim faith means she is more loyal to Sharia law than the US constitution.

“Omar wears a hijab which according to the Quran 33:59 tells women to cover so they won’t get molested. Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law which in itself is antithetical to the United States constitution?”

