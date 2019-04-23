Obama and Clinton “Easter worshippers” tweet on Sri Lanka bombings causes backlash

Author: Thema Newsroom

Many accused them of being unwilling to use the term Christian

Former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and several other leading Democrats denounced terror attacks on what they called “Easter worshippers” — not Christians — Sunday in Sri Lanka.
Obama, Clinton, and other Democrats — including 2020 presidential contender Julián Castro — could not bring themselves to identify the victims of the attacks as “Christians,” calling them “Easter worshippers” instead in eerily similar responses:


During Obama’s eight years as president, Obama — and Clinton, who served as his first Secretary of State — drew criticism for his reluctance to identify radical Islam as the source of many terror attacks.

In an address to the National Prayer Breakfast in 2015, Obama attempted to draw a moral equivalence between the terror and torture used by the so-called “Islamic State” (or ISIS), and medieval Christianity. He admonished Americans not to “get on our high horse” about radical Islam, since “people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ” centuries ago.

Many conservatives contrasted both Obama’s and Clinton’s tweets with their reaction to the recent massacre of Muslims in a Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand, where both described the victims as Muslims.

source: breitbart.com

