Obama and Clinton “Easter worshippers” tweet on Sri Lanka bombings causes backlash

Many accused them of being unwilling to use the term Christian

Former President Barack Obama, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, and several other leading Democrats denounced terror attacks on what they called “Easter worshippers” — not Christians — Sunday in Sri Lanka.

Obama, Clinton, and other Democrats — including 2020 presidential contender Julián Castro — could not bring themselves to identify the victims of the attacks as “Christians,” calling them “Easter worshippers” instead in eerily similar responses:

The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 21, 2019

On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I’m praying for everyone affected by today’s horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travelers in Sri Lanka. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 21, 2019



During Obama’s eight years as president, Obama — and Clinton, who served as his first Secretary of State — drew criticism for his reluctance to identify radical Islam as the source of many terror attacks.

How do President Obama and Secretary Clinton both come up with Easter worshippers in their tweets about the murders in Sri Lanka? To have both of them use the same term the same day is strange. Is Easter Worshipper the left’s new way to avoid the word Christian? Pathetic — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) April 22, 2019

Christians were attacked yesterday Christians were murdered on our holiest day of the year Hundreds of Christians Not “humanity” not “tourists” not “Easter worshippers” Christians — Jack Posobiec ✝ (@JackPosobiec) April 22, 2019

In an address to the National Prayer Breakfast in 2015, Obama attempted to draw a moral equivalence between the terror and torture used by the so-called “Islamic State” (or ISIS), and medieval Christianity. He admonished Americans not to “get on our high horse” about radical Islam, since “people committed terrible deeds in the name of Christ” centuries ago.

Many conservatives contrasted both Obama’s and Clinton’s tweets with their reaction to the recent massacre of Muslims in a Christchurch Mosque in New Zealand, where both described the victims as Muslims.

