Obradovic or Jasikevičius linked to Panathinaikos, reports say

Turkish media are reporting that Fenerbahce coach Zeljko Obradovic is ready to depart from the team, while the successful Serbian coach is reportedly one of the candidates who might replace Rick Pitino at the helm of Panathinaikos.

According to Turkish reports, Zeljko Obradovic appears to have informed the team’s administration that he will depart from Turkey.

Reports from Serbia and Turkey say Obradovic has refused to renew his contract for next season twice so far and has said he will not continue.

Fenerbahce is reportedly already looking for his replacement, with Sarunas Jasikevičius of Zalgiris Kaunas being on their list. The Lithuanian, who played for Panathinaikos and is married to a Greek woman, is also rumoured to be on the Greens’ list.